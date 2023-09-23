Previous
Reflections In Clear Water ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3552

Reflections In Clear Water ~

Water so clear I could see the duck paddling!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise