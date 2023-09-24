Previous
Pink Roses ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3553

Pink Roses ~

in the local park...
The bright pink fades as the roses age.


I thought them so lovely..
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty.
September 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
September 23rd, 2023  
