Two Pacific Black Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3554

Two Pacific Black Ducks ~

I do like watching these ducks glide through the water..
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice one,
September 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
September 24th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I think it is relaxing to watch them glide. Nice comp.
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic
September 24th, 2023  
