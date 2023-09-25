Sign up
Previous
Photo 3554
Two Pacific Black Ducks ~
I do like watching these ducks glide through the water..
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
5
0
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Comments
5
Camera
NIKON D3300
23rd September 2023 10:52am
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
lily.
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one,
September 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot!
September 24th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I think it is relaxing to watch them glide. Nice comp.
September 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pic
September 24th, 2023
