Previous
Photo 3577
Two Unhappy Noisy Miner Birds
They didn't move or make a sound,
I do wonder why they were soooo unusually quiet!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5578
photos
76
followers
75
following
980% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th October 2023 9:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree.
,
bird.
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Certainly unusual, a nice shot
October 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They do look somewhat grumpy!
October 17th, 2023
