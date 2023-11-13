Previous
Happy Birthday To Me Today ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3603

Happy Birthday To Me Today ~

Three birthday lunches..
Flowers from Katrina @koalagardens

Flowers from friends

So many lovely cards, emails, phone calls & texts.
A very spoilt, very happy lady.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
