Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3602
StoneBridge Gardens Ponds ~
A surprise lunch at this beautiful place.
Me sitting on a stone bench in front of the ponds.
Beautiful reflections in the pond.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5603
photos
76
followers
76
following
986% complete
View this month »
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection.
,
sky.
,
me.
,
pond.
,
stone.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot of you - so nice to see you Valerie! and a lovely diptych with a lovely scene of the garden pond and reflections ! I am sure you had a lovely time and lunch!
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close