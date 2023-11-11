Previous
Orchids a Cyclamen & a Pretty Creeper ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3601

Orchids a Cyclamen & a Pretty Creeper ~

Orchid flowering for the fifth year!
Cyclamen in a second flowering this season!
A pretty perfumed climbing plant.
in my sun room patio!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
