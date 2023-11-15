Sign up
Previous
Photo 3605
A Graceful Pair ~
Stopped briefly at the lake on the way home & saw two beautiful swans.
Couldn't resist another photo.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
14th November 2023 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
swan.
,
ripples.
,
swans.
Dawn
ace
Beautiful they certainly are graceful
November 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
November 14th, 2023
