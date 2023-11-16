Previous
Stonebridge Gardens ~ by happysnaps
Stonebridge Gardens ~

is an environmentally sustainable Botanical Garden, targeting those seeking a venue to celebrate any special occasion.

Spread over 30 acres & nestled within the heart of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Stonebridge Gardens provides a lush & unforgettable venue to ‘Celebrate Life’s Events’.
Of the 30 acres, approximately 10 acres incorporates a Café, onsite parking & Botanical Gardens.

​These established gardens host eight (8) individual, hand manicured gardens that each offer a unique feature that adds ambiance to any special celebration. These garden areas can be used simultaneously, yet still remain private from other client’s celebrations.
