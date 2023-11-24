Previous
Sleeping Beauty ~ by happysnaps
Sleeping Beauty ~


1000's of bats frequent the bushland around the lakes..

We heard they had all gone but, found this one still there.
Quite low in the branches for me to capture.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well done.
November 23rd, 2023  
