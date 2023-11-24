Sign up
Photo 3614
Sleeping Beauty ~
1000's of bats frequent the bushland around the lakes..
We heard they had all gone but, found this one still there.
Quite low in the branches for me to capture.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
1
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
tree.
,
lake.
,
bush.
,
bat.
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done.
November 23rd, 2023
