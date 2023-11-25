Sign up
Photo 3615
Orchid Sitter ~
My friend asked me to care for her precious white orchid.
She will be away for a month. 🙁😕
Do hope I can do!
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5616
photos
74
followers
74
following
Tags
flower.
,
friend.
,
orchid.
Shutterbug
ace
You have beautiful orchids. I think it is safe with you. Beautiful capture.
November 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful orchid , I am sure it is in safe hands !
November 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely capture
November 24th, 2023
