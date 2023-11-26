Previous
Exercise Class ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3616

Exercise Class ~

These ducks were flapping wings & extending their necks.
Bobbing up & down "doing their exercises."

Made me smile!
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise