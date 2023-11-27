Sign up
Previous
Photo 3617
On An Afternoon Walk ~
Taken on a walk around the block.
So many lovely gardens!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5618
photos
74
followers
74
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
25th November 2023 3:42pm
Tags
flower.
,
collage.
,
walk.
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
November 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful to see your flowers now we are in winter!
November 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So oretty
November 26th, 2023
