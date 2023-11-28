Previous
A Drive By Shot Of The 'Ibis Tree .' . by happysnaps
A Drive By Shot Of The 'Ibis Tree .' .

traffic was light on the motor way.
I wasn't driving.

I was able to catch a quick shot of this tree that always has Ibis flying in & out.
28th November 2023

Valerie Chesney

Dawn ace
A cool capture
November 27th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh so cool.
November 27th, 2023  
