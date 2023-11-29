Previous
Sitting Under A Lovely Old Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3619

Sitting Under A Lovely Old Tree ~


beside the lake I so love...
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot
November 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow those colours are just fantastic!
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is very pretty
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise