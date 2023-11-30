Sign up
Photo 3620
Photo 3620
Oops! I've Done it Again ~
This Corella landed heavily on the seed dish, scattering the seed everywhere.. AGAIN
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5621
photos
74
followers
74
following
991% complete
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th November 2023 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
corella.
,
seed.
,
dish.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear - its time he learnt - although I assume he will enjoy the scattered seeds on the ground ,just as well ! Lovely colouring of the pale lemon on his under-tail and wings.
November 29th, 2023
