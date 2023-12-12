Previous
Cloudscape ~ by happysnaps
yesterday a very cloudy, windy day with some sunny periods.

Looked out the back at 5.45 pm & saw this beautiful sky.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

