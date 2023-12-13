Previous
Two Very Different Paper Bark Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3633

Two Very Different Paper Bark Tree Trunks ~


I do love paper barks & the variations.

Can you see faces..
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise