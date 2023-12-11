Sign up
Previous
Photo 3631
White Flowers & Bokeh ~
Taken late afternoon in full brilliant sunshine!
Loved the bokeh..
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5632
photos
72
followers
72
following
994% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
9th December 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
tree.
,
flower.
,
sunshine.
,
bokeh.
Lin
ace
Great pov and bokeh
December 10th, 2023
