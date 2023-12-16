Sign up
Previous
Photo 3636
Christmas Lights In Our Street ~
Not as many homes decorated this year.
Loved how the candy canes were all placed higgledy piggledy!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5637
photos
72
followers
72
following
Tags
house.
,
lights.
,
christmas.
,
candy.
,
cane.
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful holiday display.
December 16th, 2023
