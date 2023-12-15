Sign up
Previous
Photo 3635
No Fishing Boats Stop Here ~
these three pelicans will be waiting a long time!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5636
photos
72
followers
72
following
995% complete
3635
6
3
365
NIKON D3300
12th December 2023 10:34am
sea.
bird.
boat.
pelican.
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
December 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot !
December 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Maybe they are just having a paddle. Nice shot.
December 14th, 2023
