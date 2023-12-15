Previous
No Fishing Boats Stop Here ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3635

No Fishing Boats Stop Here ~

these three pelicans will be waiting a long time!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
December 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot !
December 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Maybe they are just having a paddle. Nice shot.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise