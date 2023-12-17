Previous
All In Together ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3637

All In Together ~

Eat as much as you can while you can!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
996% complete

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous birds
December 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a wonderful capture!
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So pretty! They are so colorful
December 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
They are smart enough to focus on the prize and not squabble. I like the one that is hanging upside down.
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a bundle of joyful colours they certainly enjoy the feast !
December 16th, 2023  
