Two Pelicans ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3673

Two Pelicans ~

cooling off in the hot, humid weather.

Another cyclone brewing in north Queensland.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the pair.
January 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot of these two
January 21st, 2024  
