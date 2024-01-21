Sign up
Photo 3673
Photo 3673
Two Pelicans ~
cooling off in the hot, humid weather.
Another cyclone brewing in north Queensland.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
1
1
2
1
365
NIKON D3300
15th January 2024 10:14am
water.
,
sea.
,
reflection.
,
bird.
,
pelican.
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the pair.
January 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot of these two
January 21st, 2024
