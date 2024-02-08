Sign up
Previous
Photo 3691
High In The Tree Tops ~
this particular tree seems a favorite for the Ibis to stand tall in.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th February 2024 10:52am
Tags
tree.
,
sky.
,
bird.
,
ibis.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot !
February 7th, 2024
