Previous
Photo 3699
Heliconia psittacorum 'Andromeda' ~
A prolific flowering psittacorum which displays a fantastic show of colour for most of the year.
Great cut flower and pot plant.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
flower.
heliconia.
