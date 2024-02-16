Previous
Heliconia psittacorum 'Andromeda' ~ by happysnaps
Heliconia psittacorum 'Andromeda' ~

A prolific flowering psittacorum which displays a fantastic show of colour for most of the year.

Great cut flower and pot plant.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
