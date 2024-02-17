Previous
Silhouettes On A Grey Day ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3700

Silhouettes On A Grey Day ~

I liked the lighting & the two little birds
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely silhouette and yes I spotted the two birds !
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Took me a minute to find bird #2!
February 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I had to search for the birds too which made the image even better fun
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise