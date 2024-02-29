Previous
After The Rain ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3712

After The Rain ~

the lichen on the trees looks so much brighter.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd
The lichen obviously enjoyed a drink !
February 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
February 28th, 2024  
