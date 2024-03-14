Previous
Drying My Fluffy Feathers ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3726

Drying My Fluffy Feathers ~

I so likes the way the feathers were so soft looking & fluffy.
This Cormorant kept turning it's head/long neck from side to side.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Sue Cooper
Wow! A stunning capture Valerie. Fav.
March 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture Valerie.
March 13th, 2024  
