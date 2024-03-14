Sign up
Previous
Photo 3726
Drying My Fluffy Feathers ~
I so likes the way the feathers were so soft looking & fluffy.
This Cormorant kept turning it's head/long neck from side to side.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
3
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
shadow.
lake.
bird.
neck.
rocks.
cormorant.
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! A stunning capture Valerie. Fav.
March 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture Valerie.
March 13th, 2024
