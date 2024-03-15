Previous
A Few Bright Photos From Last Year ~ by happysnaps
A Few Bright Photos From Last Year ~

put together in a collage.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful collage.
March 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - wish it was that time of the year here !
March 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous collage
March 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the diversity and the arrangement.
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2024  
