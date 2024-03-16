Sign up
Previous
Photo 3728
Beautiful White Ginger Flower ~
Plus a fly & a tiny insect...
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5729
photos
73
followers
73
following
1021% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th March 2024 11:59am
fly.
,
flower.
,
ginger.
,
insect.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous
March 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the pink tips on the petals.
March 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely flower, I like the pink tips
March 16th, 2024
