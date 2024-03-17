Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3729
What Are You Looking At ~
a fluffed up pigeon.
Perched on my neighbor's antennae.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5730
photos
73
followers
73
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th March 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird.
,
pigeon.
,
fluff.
,
antenaae.
Corinne C
ace
A fun capture! He is super fluffy!
March 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gosh I could look backwards like that once, but I'd never get my head back the right way again lol
March 17th, 2024
