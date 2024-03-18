Previous
As Still As A Statue ~ by happysnaps
As Still As A Statue ~

This beauty didn't move a muscle as we passed & allowed me to take a few photos..
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

Beverley ace
Lucky moment… beautiful markings and pose
March 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 17th, 2024  
