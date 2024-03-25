Sign up
Previous
Photo 3737
Kookaburra ~
enjoying coffee on the patio at a friends home & .....
Kooka came flying in and took a piece of meat
from our friend's hand.
Flew back to the branch, look carefully he has a morsel of food in his beak,
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5738
photos
73
followers
73
following
Tags
branch
,
friend.
,
bird.
,
kookaburra.
,
mince.
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
March 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , he trusted your friend ,not to harm him ! A lovely shot ! fav
March 24th, 2024
