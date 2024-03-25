Previous
Kookaburra ~ by happysnaps
Kookaburra ~

enjoying coffee on the patio at a friends home & .....

Kooka came flying in and took a piece of meat
from our friend's hand.

Flew back to the branch, look carefully he has a morsel of food in his beak,
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
March 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , he trusted your friend ,not to harm him ! A lovely shot ! fav
March 24th, 2024  
