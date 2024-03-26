Sign up
Previous
Photo 3738
After The Rain ~
Looked out the back & was taken with the sun shining on the raindrops.
After a night of rain.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX200 IS
Taken
23rd March 2024 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
rain
,
raindrops.
,
branch.
George
ace
Lovely raindrop image.
March 25th, 2024
