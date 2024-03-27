Previous
I Told you This is My Dish Of Seed ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3739

I Told you This is My Dish Of Seed ~

The power of the pecking order!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh my, what a flock at the feeder, Must give you hours of fun to watch ! fav
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C
Oh! such a delightful crowd!
March 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely fv!
March 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 26th, 2024  
Junan Heath
Fabulous capture!
March 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Oh so colourful!
March 26th, 2024  
