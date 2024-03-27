Sign up
Photo 3739
I Told you This is My Dish Of Seed ~
The power of the pecking order!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
6
6
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5740
photos
73
followers
73
following
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd March 2024 3:13pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird.
,
seed.
,
lorikeets.
,
dish.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my, what a flock at the feeder, Must give you hours of fun to watch ! fav
March 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Oh! such a delightful crowd!
March 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely fv!
March 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh so colourful!
March 26th, 2024
