Photo 3748
Blue Water Lilly's ~
in deep shade in our local creek.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lily
,
water.
,
.
,
blue.
,
shade.
,
creek.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and fragile looking !
April 5th, 2024
