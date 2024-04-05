Previous
Blue Water Lilly's ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3748

Blue Water Lilly's ~

in deep shade in our local creek.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty and fragile looking !
April 5th, 2024  
