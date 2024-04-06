Sign up
Previous
Photo 3749
Splashing About ~
this juvenile butcher bird was having a splashing good time in the bird bath..
taken a little while ago...
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
water.
,
garden.
,
bath.
,
bird.
,
splash.
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 6th, 2024
