Previous
Blue - Faced Honey-eater ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3751

Blue - Faced Honey-eater ~

This beauty was sitting in a neighbors tree.

Taken a while ago...
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup. I love the color you captured in its face.
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and a wonderful capture ! fav
April 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love seeing all the many bird varieties unique to your part of the world, Valerie! Excellent capture!
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise