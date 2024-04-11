Previous
Here I Come Ready Or not ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3754

Here I Come Ready Or not ~

I thought there would be a scattering of birds
but,

they wouldn't move, so...........he flew into the tree.

No doubt he will try again.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise