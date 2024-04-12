Previous
The Early Bird ~ by happysnaps
The Early Bird ~


catches the grasshopper.

This little butcher bird let me come quite close to take a photo.

seemed so proud..........
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

Barb ace
Sweet! Is this in your garden, Valerie? So lovely!
April 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and good timing.
April 12th, 2024  
