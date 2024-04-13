Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3756
Ixora Flower ~
after an early morning shower..
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th April 2024 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
rain.
,
flower.
,
ixora.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't that gorgeous ! such a bright colour and such a cluster of flowers - so beautiful even when dredged with rain ! fav
April 12th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 13th, 2024
