Previous
Photo 3757
Preening & Stretching Time ~
for the Ibis...................
Down at the lake...
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful capture. I sure feel like doing that from time to time.
April 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great timing and capture - love the stretching of the wings !
April 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 13th, 2024
