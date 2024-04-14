Previous
Preening & Stretching Time ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3757

Preening & Stretching Time ~


for the Ibis...................
Down at the lake...
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann
A wonderful capture. I sure feel like doing that from time to time.
April 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Great timing and capture - love the stretching of the wings !
April 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 13th, 2024  
