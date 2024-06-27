Sign up
Previous
Photo 3824
Lichen On Tree Trunks ~
are a delight for me!
We have many palm tres covered in lichen around our area..
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5825
photos
72
followers
72
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
Views
4
3
365
Tags
tree.
,
trunk.
,
lichen.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely find
June 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice find and collage
June 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice textures!
June 27th, 2024
