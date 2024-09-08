Previous
Desmodium - heterocarpon by happysnaps
Desmodium - heterocarpon

a very pretty wild flower!
belonging to the legume family.

growing by the riverside!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ,
September 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
How lovely with the little photobomber, such pretty little blooms.
September 8th, 2024  
