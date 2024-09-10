Previous
Palm Tree Trunks & Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3905

Palm Tree Trunks & Lichen ~

As far as you can see either way there are Palm Trees covered in lichen..
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice light and shadows!
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise