Photo 1667
In The Middle Of My Front Garden ~
Liked how I could see this Bird of Paradise through a gap in the trees.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
1
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
19th January 2020 9:20am
Tags
trees.
,
garden.
,
flower.
