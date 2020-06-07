Previous
Next
View From My Friend’s Back Patio ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1807

View From My Friend’s Back Patio ~

As we sat & enjoyed the view & a coffee.
Liked the sun lighting up the background.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
a lovely garden scene and beautiful light.
June 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful fern tree? providing lovely shade !
June 6th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise