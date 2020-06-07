Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1807
View From My Friend’s Back Patio ~
As we sat & enjoyed the view & a coffee.
Liked the sun lighting up the background.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
2nd June 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
garden.
,
plants.
,
view.
,
fern.
Diana
ace
a lovely garden scene and beautiful light.
June 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful fern tree? providing lovely shade !
June 6th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
June 6th, 2020
