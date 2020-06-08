Sign up
Photo 1808
Oh Oh...The Seed All Dropped On The Ground ~
These Corellas are so large & land on the feeders so heavily they always tip the seed out.
Liked the comical expression
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana
ace
Such a great shot and title, they both look rather perplexed.
June 7th, 2020
