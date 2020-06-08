Previous
Oh Oh...The Seed All Dropped On The Ground ~ by happysnaps
Oh Oh...The Seed All Dropped On The Ground ~


These Corellas are so large & land on the feeders so heavily they always tip the seed out.
Liked the comical expression
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana ace
Such a great shot and title, they both look rather perplexed.
June 7th, 2020  
