Photo 1822
Camellia...Standing Straight & Tall ~
Beautiful...
First flower for my friend’s new Camellia.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4187
photos
71
followers
73
following
Just for fun!
garden.
,
flower.
,
friend.
,
camellia.
