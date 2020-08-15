Previous
A Drive By Shot ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1876

A Drive By Shot ~

This pub is famous for it’s steaks.
It has been here on the sunshine coast for many years.
It has just been refurbished & called Banana Bender Pub.
It was known for many years as The Ettamogah Pub & was quite an icon.
Valerie Chesney

